Mayfield (lower body) remains out of the lineup Saturday versus the Bruins, Stefen Rosner of NHL.com reports.
Mayfield was ruled out for the Islanders' recent two-game road trip, and he's not ready to return even with the team back home. The 31-year-old's next chance to play is Tuesday versus the Blues. Sebastian Aho remains in the lineup with Mayfield out.
