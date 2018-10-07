Islanders' Scott Mayfield: Expected to play Monday

Mayfield is expected to play for the first time this season Monday versus the Sharks, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

Mayfield has acted as the Islanders seventh defenseman during the teams first two games this season. In practice Sunday he was paired with Thomas Hickey and that duo is expected to play together during Monday's matinee. Mayfield will take the place of Luca Sbisa.

More News
Our Latest Stories