Islanders' Scott Mayfield: Expected to play Monday
Mayfield is expected to play for the first time this season Monday versus the Sharks, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.
Mayfield has acted as the Islanders seventh defenseman during the teams first two games this season. In practice Sunday he was paired with Thomas Hickey and that duo is expected to play together during Monday's matinee. Mayfield will take the place of Luca Sbisa.
More News
-
Islanders' Scott Mayfield: Part of future•
-
Islanders' Scott Mayfield: Likely to get Friday or Saturday off•
-
Islanders' Scott Mayfield: Back in action•
-
Islanders' Scott Mayfield: Activated off injured reserve•
-
Islanders' Scott Mayfield: Could return Tuesday•
-
Islanders' Scott Mayfield: Resumes practicing•
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...