Mayfield is set to become a free agent after this season, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

This season will be the last of the five-year $7.25 million contract that Mayfield signed under former general manager Garth Snow. Mayfield is a solid third-pair defender who has been underpaid. He would likely command between $3-$4 million per season on the open market, which might be more than the Islanders are willing to pay a soon-to-be 31-year-old defender.