Islanders' Scott Mayfield: No goals in last 20 games
Mayfield hasn't lit the lamp since Nov. 5 versus Colorado.
Mayfield isn't expected to score on any kind of regular basis but with the Islanders trying to find secondary scoring, everyone is being looked at. Due to the Islanders having eight defenders on the roster for most of the season, Mayfield and several other defensemen have had to be scratched more often than you would expect. He has played a season high 11 straight games at this point in time but that could change with the expected return of Johnny Boychuk (lower body) to the lineup Thursday.
