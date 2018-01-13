Islanders' Scott Mayfield: Rare offensive effort
Mayfield picked up two assists in Saturday's 7-2 victory over the Rangers.
The points were his first in 2018 and first since inking his contract extension. Mayfield plays a steady, thoughtful game, but points aren't his forte. His 12 points in 33 games are a career mark, but in no way a fantasy value point.
More News
-
Islanders' Scott Mayfield: Settles on five-year extension with Isles•
-
Islanders' Scott Mayfield: No goals in last 20 games•
-
Islanders' Scott Mayfield: Watching from press box•
-
Islanders' Scott Mayfield: Collects two helpers in win•
-
Islanders' Scott Mayfield: Collects two points in victory•
-
Islanders' Scott Mayfield: Ready to go Tuesday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...