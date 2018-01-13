Islanders' Scott Mayfield: Rare offensive effort

Mayfield picked up two assists in Saturday's 7-2 victory over the Rangers.

The points were his first in 2018 and first since inking his contract extension. Mayfield plays a steady, thoughtful game, but points aren't his forte. His 12 points in 33 games are a career mark, but in no way a fantasy value point.

