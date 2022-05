Varlamov finished the season with a 2.91 GAA and a save percentage of .911.

It was a trying season for Varlamov, as he missed the start of the season due to injury and had COVID-19 right after the All-Star break. There were plenty of trade rumors regarding Varlamov before the deadline, and those rumors could heat up again before the NHL draft. Varlamov is still an above-average goaltender, but if he were to remain with the Islanders, it would likely be as the backup to Ilya Sorokin next season.