Varlamov will guard the home goal during Thursday's matchup with the Rangers.
Varlamov struggled in his last start April 9 against the Blues, surrendering six goals on 31 shots en route to a 6-1 defeat. He'll try to bounce back from that lousy performance and secure his 10th win of the season in a tough home matchup with a Rangers team that's won six of its last seven games.
