Fritz was reassigned to AHL Bridgeport on Sunday, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

AHL Bridgeport will miss the Calder Cup Playoffs, but Fritz will join the squad for the final four games of the season. The 26-year-old held his own with the big club, posting three goals, four assists, 59 hits and 26 blocked shots in 34 games, and he'll look to secure a full-time role next season.