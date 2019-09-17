Fritz (hand) will play in Tuesday's preseason clash with the Flyers, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

Fritz is a long shot to make the 23-man roster, but another 35-plus point campaign in the minors should put him atop the lists of potential call-ups later in the year. In eight games last year, the winger notched one assist, six shots and 18 hits while averaging 10:49 of ice time and would likely see similar usage should he crack the Isles' lineup.