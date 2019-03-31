Islanders' Tanner Fritz: Out 6-to-8 weeks
Fritz will sit out 6-to-8 weeks with a hand injury.
Fritz has sat out the last two games, but now the nature and severity of his injury have been revealed. This recovery timetable essentially rules Fritz out for the season unless the Islanders can make it to the Eastern Conference finals.
