Islanders' Tanner Fritz: Out again Saturday
Fritz (undisclosed) will remain sidelined for Saturday's game against the Sabres.
Fritz will skip his second straight contest, but his status shouldn't be of much concern considering the 27-year-old forward has tallied just one point over eight contests this season. His next opportunity to draw in arrives Monday when the Maple Leafs come to town.
