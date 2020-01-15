Islanders' Thomas Greiss: Cruises to win over Red Wings
Greiss allowed two goals on 36 shots, finishing Tuesday's 8-2 win over Detroit with 34 saves
Greiss is 13-7-0 and sits 16th in save percentage (.921). Despite having won his last two starts, he is now the backup to Semyon Varlamov, and with that, Greiss will likely be on his team's bench Thursday when it hosts the Rangers.
