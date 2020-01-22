Islanders' Thomas Greiss: Dazzles in win

Greiss made 40 saves while allowing two goals in a 4-2 victory against the Rangers on Tuesday.

The Rangers outshot the Islanders 42-18 but thanks to Greiss, the Islanders won rather handily. The Islanders led 4-0 until the Rangers scored two late third-period goals. Greiss heads into the All-Star break with similar numbers to last season when he posted a career-best .927 save percentage and career-low 2.28 GAA. He is 14-7-1 with a 2.43 GAA and .925 save percentage in 24 games this season.