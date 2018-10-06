Islanders' Thomas Greiss: Defending home net Saturday
As expected, Greiss will start in goal against the visiting Predators on Saturday.
For obvious reasons, NHL coaches tend to ride the hot hand, and new bench boss Barry Trotz must've been smitten by Greiss's performance in the Thursday's season opener when the German allowed one just goal on 46 shots in a road win over the Hurricanes. Here's a guy who posted an .892 save percentage over 27 games in 2017-18, so we wouldn't get overly excited about Greiss, but at the same time, it would be dangerous to not consider what team management changes can do for a hockey club. After all, Trotz is fresh off a Stanley Cup win with the Capitals.
More News
-
Islanders' Thomas Greiss: Expected to start Saturday•
-
Islanders' Thomas Greiss: Dominant in OT win•
-
Islanders' Thomas Greiss: Patrolling blue paint Thursday•
-
Islanders' Thomas Greiss: Expected to start Thursday•
-
Islanders' Thomas Greiss: Battling for top job•
-
Islanders' Thomas Greiss: Hoping for bounceback season•
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...