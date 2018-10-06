Islanders' Thomas Greiss: Defending home net Saturday

As expected, Greiss will start in goal against the visiting Predators on Saturday.

For obvious reasons, NHL coaches tend to ride the hot hand, and new bench boss Barry Trotz must've been smitten by Greiss's performance in the Thursday's season opener when the German allowed one just goal on 46 shots in a road win over the Hurricanes. Here's a guy who posted an .892 save percentage over 27 games in 2017-18, so we wouldn't get overly excited about Greiss, but at the same time, it would be dangerous to not consider what team management changes can do for a hockey club. After all, Trotz is fresh off a Stanley Cup win with the Capitals.