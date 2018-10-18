Islanders' Thomas Greiss: Loses to Ducks

Greiss allowed three goals on 24 shots in a 4-1 loss to the Ducks on Wednesday.

It was a disappointing outing for a goaltender that is fighting for additional playing time. Greiss hadn't played in more than 10 days, and his performance Wednesday isn't going to earn him much more playing times. More than likely, Robin Lehner will start Thursday against the Kings. Greiss is 1-2-0 with a .914 save percentage and 2.70 GAA.