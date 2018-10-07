Islanders' Thomas Greiss: No win Saturday night
Greiss made 19 saves in a 4-3 loss to the Predators.
He didn't perform the way he did Thursday against the Canes (45 saves), but he wasn't awful either. Greiss's inconsistency makes him a challenging fantasy play. Exercise caution.
More News
-
Islanders' Thomas Greiss: Defending home net Saturday•
-
Islanders' Thomas Greiss: Expected to start Saturday•
-
Islanders' Thomas Greiss: Dominant in OT win•
-
Islanders' Thomas Greiss: Patrolling blue paint Thursday•
-
Islanders' Thomas Greiss: Expected to start Thursday•
-
Islanders' Thomas Greiss: Battling for top job•
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...