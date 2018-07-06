Lowry opted for salary arbitration with Winnipeg on Thursday.

An upper-body injury limited Lowry to just 45 outings last season, but he was still able to reach the 20-point mark for the third time in his young NHL career. The 24-year-old figures to slot into a third-line role following the departure of Paul Stastny and should challenge for the 30-point threshold.

