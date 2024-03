Iafallo scored a goal in Monday's 3-0 win over the Capitals.

Iafallo gave the Jets a 2-0 lead with his second-period goal. The winger has four points over his last eight games and has managed to stay in a second-line role for much of that span, but he may lose that spot once Gabriel Vilardi (upper body) returns. Iafallo hasn't had much success this season, posting nine goals, 13 helpers, 99 shots on net, 58 blocked shots and 31 hits over 64 appearances.