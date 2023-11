Iafallo posted an assist in Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Devils.

Iafallo helped out on Kyle Connor's opening tally midway through the second period. While the 29-year-old Iafallo has gone five games without a goal, he's made up for it with seven assists in that span. For the season, the winger is up to four goals, nine helpers, 32 shots on net and a plus-4 rating through 15 appearances. He's been a good fit on the Jets' top line, which has him tracking toward a career year.