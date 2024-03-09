Iafallo notched an assist and blocked two shots in Friday's 3-0 win over the Kraken.

Iafallo has shown a little more life on offense lately, posting a goal and two assists over his last six games. The 30-year-old winger has filled in on the second line while Gabriel Vilardi (upper body) is out. Prior to his return to the top six, Iafallo had been in a fourth-line role, and he could return there when the Jets are at full strength following the trade-deadline addition of Tyler Toffoli. Iafallo has 21 points, 97 shots on net and 55 blocked shots over 62 appearances this season.