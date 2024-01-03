Iafallo scored a goal on four shots in Tuesday's 4-2 win over Tampa Bay.

Iafallo put the Jets ahead 2-1 midway through the second period, firing a long rebound past Andrei Vasilevskiy. It's Iafallo's second goal in three games after scoring just once in his previous 23 contests. The 30-year-old winger now has seven goals and 17 points through 36 games this season. While he hasn't provided consistent offensive production, Iafallo continues to see top-six usage while averaging 2:45 of power-play time.