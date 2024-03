Iafallo posted an assist in Saturday's 5-3 win over the Hurricanes.

Iafallo has reached the 20-point mark in his debut campaign with the Jets, with his running total comprised of eight goals, 12 assists and a plus-5 rating through 59 games. He's starting shifts in the offensive zone 59.8 percent of the time, which is a career-high mark, but fantasy managers generally require better numbers on the power play than Iafallo's two goals and three assists.