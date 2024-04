Iafallo had a goal and an assist in a 4-2 win over the Wild on Saturday.

Iafallo's second-period goal stood as the game winner. He deflected Brenden Dillon's shot that got through traffic. Iaffalo snapped an eight-game point and 11-game goal drought with the performance. He has a modest 11 goals and 26 points in 77 games, which is decent enough for a fourth-line player. But Iafallo has just five shots in his last 10 games, and that means he can't compete in most fantasy formats.