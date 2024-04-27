Jonsson-Fjallby was recalled from AHL Manitoba on Saturday.
Jonsson-Fjallby had two goals and five points in 26 games with the Jets this year. The 26-year-old winger will likely serve as a depth option for Winnipeg going forward in the postseason.
More News
-
Jets' Axel Jonsson-Fjallby: Placed on waivers•
-
Jets' Axel Jonsson-Fjallby: Playing Thursday•
-
Jets' Axel Jonsson-Fjallby: Under the weather•
-
Jets' Axel Jonsson-Fjallby: Supplies helper•
-
Jets' Axel Jonsson-Fjallby: First goal of season a game-winner•
-
Jets' Axel Jonsson-Fjallby: Called up Wednesday•