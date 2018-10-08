Chiarot is averaging a mere 16:35 of ice time through the first two games of the season.

Only Joe Morrow is averaging less ice time on the Jets' blue line than Chiarot. Understandably given his minimal usage, the Hamilton, Ontario native has yet to put a shot on goal while adding five hits, two PIM and one block. The blueliner set career highs in assists (12) and points (14) last season and could struggle to reach those thresholds this season if he can't earn a more minutes.