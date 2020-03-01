Jets' Blake Wheeler: Contributes assist

Wheeler provided a helper and three blocked shots in Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Oilers.

Wheeler set up Kyle Connor for a go-ahead goal at 13:57 of the second period, although the lead didn't make it to the intermission. The 33-year-old winger has four goals and six helpers in his last nine outings. Wheeler is up to 59 points (21 scores, 38 assists) through 67 games this season. He's added 173 shots on net, 98 hits and 48 blocks, providing a well-rounded style for the Jets and fantasy owners alike.