Jets' Blake Wheeler: New franchise scoring leader
Wheeler scored a short-handed goal and added a power-play assist in Saturday's 6-0 win over the Wild.
His tally late in the first period ended up being the game-winner, while Wheeler's set-up of a Patrik Laine's blast early in the third was his 30th point of the season and his 616th as a Jet. That's a big deal -- he's now the all-time franchise scoring leader, topping the mark set by Ilya Kovalchuk in Atlanta before the team moved north.
