Jets' Carl Dahlstrom: Can't break into lineup

Dahlstrom was a healthy scratch versus Philadelphia on Sunday.

It was the fifth consecutive game in the press box for Dahlstrom, who has played in just two of the Jets' last 20 contests. At this point, it will likely take another injury for Dahlstrom to get into the lineup with any consistency, otherwise, he will need to hope to get a look over Anthony Bitetto from time to time.

