Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Between pipes Monday

Hellebuyck will tend the twine against the Senators on Monday, TSN 1200 Ottawa reports.

Hellebuyck will be looking for this seventh consecutive win, as he faces off with Ottawa. During his winning streak, the netminder managed to get some offensive help, considering he gave up four goals in two of those victories. The youngster may get a night or two off in the Jets' next three contests in order to prepare him for a deep postseason run.