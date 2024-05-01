Hellebuyck stopped 26 of 31 shots in Tuesday's 6-3 loss to the Avalanche in Game 5.

The Avalanche took over in the third period, leaving Hellebuyck with a fourth straight loss to end the Jets' playoff run after one round. The 30-year-old gave up 24 goals in five appearances, a dramatically worse performance than he showed with a 2.39 GAA and a .921 save percentage over 60 regular-season games. Hellebuyck was announced as a Vezina Trophy finalist this week for that work, but he'll likely want to forget the postseason quickly in preparation for 2024-25.