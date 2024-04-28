Hellebuyck gave up four goals on 30 shots in Sunday's 5-1 loss to the Avalanche. The fifth goal was an empty-netter.

Hellebuyck allowed all four goals in the first two periods, including two on the power play. He has now allowed 19 goals on 131 shots and has not topped a .900 save percentage in any game in the first round. In order for the Jets to make a comeback in the series, they need Hellebuyck to get back to his Vezina-calibre ways for the remaining games. Winnipeg will host Colorado on Tuesday.