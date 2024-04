Hellebuyck will guard the home crease against Colorado in Game 5 on Tuesday, per Ken Wiebe of The Winnipeg Free Press.

Hellebuyck has lost three straight games, so he and the Jets will be facing elimination Tuesday. He's recorded a sub-par .870 save percentage and has allowed 13 goals in that span. Hellebuyck has yet to log a save percentage above .872 in any of the first four games of the series -- he'll likely need to be better in Game 5 in order for Winnipeg to have a chance to force Game 6.