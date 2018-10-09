Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Between pipes Tuesday
Hellebuyck will tend the twine at home versus the Kings on Tuesday, Ken Wiebe of the Winnipeg Sun reports.
Hellebuyck started the season off strong in the opener, as he game up just one goal on 42 shots, but was shelled by the Stars to the tune of five goals Saturday. The netminder went 35-9-2 within the confines of Bell MTS Place last season and will make his first home start of the year Tuesday.
