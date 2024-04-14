Hellebuyck turned aside all 30 shots he faced in Saturday's 7-0 win over the Avalanche.

The Jets scored four times in the first period alone, and Hellebuyck took care of the rest to get the team one step closer to locking up the No. 2 seed in the Central Division. The shutout was the fifth of the season for the 30-year-old goalie, while the victory's was his fourth straight. Hellebuyck's 36 wins put him one back of the career high he set in 2022-23, and he remains the odds-on favorite to take home his second Vezina Trophy, sitting third in GAA (2.38) and first in save percentage (.922).