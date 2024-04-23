Hellebucyk is slated to be between the home pipes for Game 2 against the Avalanche on Tuesday, Mitchell Clinton of the Jets' official site reports.

Hellebuyck is riding a six-game winning streak, which includes a crucial Game 1 win despite giving up six goals on 46 shots (.870 save percentage). Considering the 30-year-old goalie is the heavy favorite to take home the Vezina Trophy as the league's top netminder, there is little chance of him being dropped from the starting role as long as the Jets are in the playoffs.