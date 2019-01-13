Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Blue-paint bound Sunday

Hellebuyck will start in the home cage Sunday versus the Ducks, Ken Wiebe of the Winnipeg Sun reports.

The Ducks enter Winnipeg on a 10-game losing streak, scoring more than two goals in a game just twice in that span. Even before their skid, however, the Ducks were still in the cellar with just 2.57 goals per game. Hellebuyck has lost four of his last seven starts and registered an unappealing .904 save percentage in that span, but an encouraging matchup could help the 25-year-old right the ship.