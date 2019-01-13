Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Blue-paint bound Sunday
Hellebuyck will start in the home cage Sunday versus the Ducks, Ken Wiebe of the Winnipeg Sun reports.
The Ducks enter Winnipeg on a 10-game losing streak, scoring more than two goals in a game just twice in that span. Even before their skid, however, the Ducks were still in the cellar with just 2.57 goals per game. Hellebuyck has lost four of his last seven starts and registered an unappealing .904 save percentage in that span, but an encouraging matchup could help the 25-year-old right the ship.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 15
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...