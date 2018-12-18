Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Defending cage versus Los Angeles
Hellebuyck will look to dethrone the Kings in Tuesday's clash, Ken Wiebe of the Winnipeg Sun reports.
Although Hellebuyck has given up four goals in each of his two previous outings, he was still able to walk away with victories, which gives him a 6-1-0 record in his previous seven outings. Being backed by one of the most potent offenses in the league (3.64 goals per game) allows the netminder some leeway when it comes to stopping pucks from crossing the goal line. Los Angeles is averaging a league-worst 2.18 goals, so it could be an easy night for the 25-year-old.
