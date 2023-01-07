Hellebuyck saved 26 of 28 shots in a 4-2 win against Tampa Bay on Friday.

Hellebuyck was beaten by Anthony Cirelli at 11:48 of the first period to put the Jets down 1-0. Nikita Kucherov then scored at 1:35 of the second frame to give Tampa Bay a 2-1 lead. Hellebuyck held firm from there though, and the Jets rallied back. He improved to 20-9-1 with a 2.30 GAA and .928 save percentage in 30 games this season. The 29-year-old's won seven of his last eight games while surrendering just 18 goals over that span.