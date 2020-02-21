Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Facing Flyers

Hellebuyck will guard the road cage during Saturday's matinee matchup with Philadelphia, Mitchell Clinton of JetsTV reports.

Hellebuyck has played well recently, picking up back-to-back wins over the Blackhawks and Kings while posting an admirable 2.50 GAA and .925 save percentage. He'll attempt to secure his 27th victory of the campaign in a tough road matchup with a Flyers squad that has posted an impressive 20-5-4 record at home this year.