Hellebuyck will patrol the home crease Tuesday against Seattle, per Mike McIntyre of the Winnipeg Free Press.

Hellebuyck has stopped 131 of 138 shots during his four-game winning streak. He has a 36-19-4 record this season with a 2.38 GAA and a .922 save percentage through 59 appearances. The Kraken sit 29th in the league this campaign with 2.59 goals per contest.