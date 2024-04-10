Hellebuyck stopped 45 of 48 shots in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime victory over the Predators.

Hellebuyck was stellar Tuesday, allowing just one goal on 36 shots through the first two periods. However, Nashville broke through with a pair of goals in the third to force overtime before Kyle Connor scored the game-winner in the extra frame, giving Hellebuyck a third straight win -- he's allowed six goals on 108 shots in that span. Overall, the 30-year-old netminder is 35-19-4 with a .920 save percentage and 2.42 GAA on the season. The Jets are back in action Thursday on the road in Dallas.