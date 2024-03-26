Hellebuyck will patrol the home crease Tuesday against the Oilers, per Mitchell Clinton of the Jets' official site.

Hellebuyck has surrendered eight goals on 45 shots during his two-game losing skid. He has a 32-17-3 record this season with a 2.39 GAA and a .920 save percentage across 52 games played. Edmonton ranks fourth in the league this campaign with 3.57 goals per contest.