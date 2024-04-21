Hellebuyck will patrol the home crease Sunday in Game 1 versus Colorado, per Mitchell Clinton of the Jets' official site.

Hellebuyck concluded the regular season with a .938 save percentage during his five-game winning streak. In 60 appearances during the 2023-24 campaign, he posted a 37-19-4 record with five shutouts, a 2.39 GAA and a .921 save percentage. Hellebuyck also stopped 92 of 96 shots against the Avalanche en route to a mark of 3-0-0. The Avalanche finished first in the regular season with 3.68 goals per game.