Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Set to start Sunday

Hellebuyck will defend the home net in Sunday's tilt against the Stars, Scott Billeck of the Winnipeg Sun reports.

Hellebuyck has been a brick wall in the crease with just four goals allowed over his past three starts, displaying a superb .966 save percentage. The Stars are heating up as well, though, as they've won four straight games and seven of their last eight. A large part of their success has been goaltending, however, as they've yielded just 1.5 goals per contest in that span. This shapes up as a dual between netminders.