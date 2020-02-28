Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Silences high-scoring Capitals

Hellebuyck made 33 saves for his fifth shutout of the year in Thursday's 3-0 win over Washington.

Hellebuyck stepped up in a big way for the injury-riddled Jets, handing the Capitals just their second shutout loss of the season. The 26-year-old has followed up a middling two-month stretch in December and January (.901 save percentage) with a rock solid month of February (.928). Hellebuyck improved to 27-20-5 on the season with a 2.67 GAA and .920 save percentage heading into Saturday's clash in Edmonton.