Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Silences high-scoring Capitals
Hellebuyck made 33 saves for his fifth shutout of the year in Thursday's 3-0 win over Washington.
Hellebuyck stepped up in a big way for the injury-riddled Jets, handing the Capitals just their second shutout loss of the season. The 26-year-old has followed up a middling two-month stretch in December and January (.901 save percentage) with a rock solid month of February (.928). Hellebuyck improved to 27-20-5 on the season with a 2.67 GAA and .920 save percentage heading into Saturday's clash in Edmonton.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.