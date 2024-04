Hellebuyck (rest) will sit out Thursday's regular-season finale at home against Vancouver, per Mike McIntyre of the Winnipeg Free Press.

Hellebuyck was solid in his last start, stopping 20 of 23 shots in Tuesday's 4-3 win over Seattle. The 30-year-old had a spectacular regular season, recording a .921 save percentage and a 37-19-4 record in 60 appearances. He can be penciled in as the starter for Game 1 of Winnipeg's first-round series versus Colorado.