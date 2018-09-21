Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Starting against Calgary

Hellebuyck will get the start in goal in Friday's home preseason matchup with the Flames.

Hellebuyck was fantastic last season, compiling a 44-11-9 record while posting an impressive 2.36 GAA and .924 save percentage in 67 appearances. The 25-year-old American will once again be a workhorse for the Jets in 2018-19, and should be one of the more sought after options at his position in fantasy leagues.