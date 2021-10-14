Hellebuyck will protect the road goal Wednesday versus the Ducks, Ducks PA Announcer Phil Hulett reports.

It comes as no surprise that Hellebuyck will start the first game of the year for the Jets. He played in 45 of 56 contests last year with a 24-17-3 record, a 2.58 GAA and a .916 save percentage. The 28-year-old Michigan native figures to be a true workhorse in goal, so he should be expected to start most games for the Jets outside of back-to-back situations.