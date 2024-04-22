Hellebuyck stopped 40 of 46 shots in Sunday's 7-6 win over the Avalanche in Game 1.

Hellebuyck was twice as busy as his Colorado counterpart Alexandar Georgiev, but the Jets' offense was more opportunistic. Hellebuyck allowed four or more goals in just 10 of his 60 regular-season appearances, posting a 2.39 GAA and a .921 save percentage in a Vezina-caliber campaign. The 30-year-old will need more stability from his defense to avoid turning every game into a track meet versus the Avalanche. Game 2 is Tuesday in Winnipeg.