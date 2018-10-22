Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Tending twine Monday
Hellebuyck will defend the cage at home versus the Blues on Monday, Ken Wiebe of the Winnipeg Sun reports.
It has been an inconsistent start to the season for Hellebuyck, as he has given up five goals twice, but also logged a trio of contests in which he allowed just one puck to find the back of the net. The 25-year-old was rested against Arizona on Saturday and should be ready to square off with St. Louis.
